Saginaw Township Community Schools votes to postpone face-to-face learning by one month

During a board meeting, the Saginaw Township Community School Board voted to postpone in-person learning by one month.
By Michael Nafso
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/10/2020) - The Saginaw Township Community Schools is finalizing their plans for the upcoming school year.

The plan postpones face-to-face learning by one month, and the board made the decision on Monday night with staff and student safety in mind.

“It’s been a tremendous amount of sleepless nights,” Bruce Martin said.

The Saginaw Township Community Schools Superintendent, Martin calls it the most difficult process in 29 years.

“My instincts and the available information that we have at the time leads me to believe that in order to keep our kids and staff safe, I need to delay that a month and just see where we are at the end of September. We want to come up with a plan that gets our kids the education they need, but just as importantly, makes sure they’re safe to the very best point that we can,” Martin said.

Joined by over 40 members of a task force that meets weekly, the plan includes starting remote learning on Tuesday, September 1, transitioning into a tentative soft start on October 6, and then tentative face-to-face learning on October 26 for those who choose to do so.

Some parents praised the board for their decision to keep staff and students safe, while others say they should keep it the way it is. One parent says October will bring on new challenges like cold and flu season.

“Kids are going to get sick. They’re going to make a cough. They’re going to be sent home, as they should. The only time for any normalcy for our parents and children would be for the month of September, maybe two weeks into October maybe,” the parent said during public comment.

About a dozen community members attended the meeting, with three sharing their praises and concerns. Another thirty or so sent a note electronically or called into the meeting.

With over 2,000 responses to their survey, the district says the issue is dividing the community almost right down the middle.

The district says they’re hopeful to return to face-to-face learning and want to see numbers improve before bringing students back to school.

