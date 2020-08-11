Storms Slowly Exit Overnight

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lingering heavy storms north of the Saginaw Bay will slowly exit but not before potentially causing more flooding conerns. After midnight expect activity to largely come to an end. However, a few lingering lighter showers could be with us until dawn Tuesday. Lows will fall down to around 70 degrees.

Tuesday the humidity starts to fade away through the day as the skies clear. Southern counties will hold onto some cloud cover until around lunchtime with a small chance of a morning shower as well. Northern counties will warm into the middle 80s with full sunshine and southern counties to around 80 degrees because of morning gray skies.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the upper 80s.

