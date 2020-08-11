Advertisement

Storms Slowly Exit Overnight

Flooding possible
By Brad Sugden
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Lingering heavy storms north of the Saginaw Bay will slowly exit but not before potentially causing more flooding conerns. After midnight expect activity to largely come to an end. However, a few lingering lighter showers could be with us until dawn Tuesday. Lows will fall down to around 70 degrees.

Tuesday the humidity starts to fade away through the day as the skies clear. Southern counties will hold onto some cloud cover until around lunchtime with a small chance of a morning shower as well. Northern counties will warm into the middle 80s with full sunshine and southern counties to around 80 degrees because of morning gray skies.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WJRT - Storms Slowly Exit Overnight

Updated: 8 hours ago

Forecast

Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Evening

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brad Sugden
Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Evening

Weather

Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Evening

Updated: 15 hours ago

Forecast

Hot and humid today with scattered storms.

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Christina Burkhart
Hot and humid today with scattered storms.

Latest News

Forecast

WJRT August 10th, 2020 Morning Weather

Updated: 23 hours ago
WJRT August 10th, 2020 Morning Weather

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:48 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Hot and humid weather will last one more day ahead of a cold front.

Forecast

Kevin's Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT
|
Hot and humid weather to start the week

Forecast

More heat with a chance for a few storms on Sunday

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:57 AM EDT
|
By Colton Cichoracki
After a few showers and storms sneaked into parts of Mid-Michigan on Saturday, today's forecast will call for similar weather conditions but it will be noticeably more humid and hot outside.

Forecast

Hot weather today with storm chances increasing.

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT
Hot weather today with storm chances increasing.

Forecast

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 8:55 PM EDT
|
By Kevin Goff
Hotter and more humid weather will "stick" around for the next few days. Some rain and scattered thunderstorms are likely later in the day on Monday.