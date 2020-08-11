Advertisement

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao says new grants will improve safety and reliability of local bus systems

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local bus transit systems across the country are getting a financial boost from the federal government.

Department of Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao announced Tuesday $464 million in grants to improve the safety and reliability of the transit bus systems.  The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded the money to communities across 49 states.

DOT officials said the funds are an economic boost for the cities, towns and counties amid the COVID-19 pandemic when ridership is down.

“Low ridership times are the best times to make maintenance repair and rehabilitation projects,” said Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

“Our economy is going to come back, and when it does in a safe, phased fashion, we need to have the transportation system, the bus system, the bus shelters, bus facilities all ready,” said Chao.

The funding will help provide new buses for communities and support projects to build and improve bus-related facilities.

Chao said there was high demand for this financial assistance and they could not help everyone.

Officials said the FTA received 282 grant applications, a total of $1.8 billion in requested funding.

For a complete list of the transit grants, click here.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign.

National

Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate

Updated: moments ago
|
Joe Biden names Kamala Harris as his running mate.

National

90% increase in COVID-19 cases seen in US children over last month, report says

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Severe symptoms still appear rare among those kids infected, making up less than 2% of hospitalizations. However, at least 90 children have died from the disease.

Coronavirus

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

National

Police face new lawsuit, probes after Elijah McClain’s death

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

Latest News

National

Authorities looking for suspect accused of butchering horses in Houston area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Several horses have been killed and butchered in the Houston area over the last few months, according to authorities.

National

‘Yo Semite’ T-shirt is hit after Trump blunder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The shirt has always been a popular item, but the presidential blunder has sent them skyrocketing like never before.

Coronavirus

Worldwide virus cases top 20 million, doubling in six weeks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

National

Prosecutor won’t act on low-level Portland protest arrests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrators took to the streets again Monday night and police broke up a protest outside a police precinct substation after they said protesters shined strobe lights at officers and hurled eggs and water bottles at them.

Crime

Flint’s Mayor plans to name new police chief next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he is interviewing multiple candidates and should make a decision soon.

Crime

Flint robbery victim says suspects pressed gun into his head for 30+ minutes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The man said the suspects threw a towel over his head, tied his ankles and wrists with zip ties and put a gun to his head.