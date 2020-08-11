Virtual Superhero Run to help abused, neglected children

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - So many superheroes are very busy these days --trying to stop the spread of Covid-19. So, Voices for Children has decided to make their annual fundraising race...a virtual one this year.

The 7th annual 5k fun run will be held September 18th - 25th and is so flexible - participants can run, bike, swim or even fly.

ABC12 is a proud sponsor of the race. You can find out more and register at: https://www.voicesforcac.org/events/flint-superhero-run/

