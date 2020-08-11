Advertisement

Witness couldn’t believe his eyes, as man breaks his leg base jumping off an apartment roof and crashing into 19 News station (graphic video)

By Rachel Vadaj and Michelle Nicks
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is recovering with a broken leg after a base jumping stunt goes dangerously wrong at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

A witness captured the heart-stopping, dramatic video on camera as a man wearing a parachute slams into the 19 News studios located at Chester and East 12th Street in downtown Cleveland.

Patrick O’Shea witnessed the rescue by Cleveland Firefighters, “I’ve heard of people base jumping sure, but not off of my apartment building. You could tell the man was in pain, he was just sitting there holding on, trying to wait it out because help was on the way.”

Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman said a group of four people were base jumping, which is the act of going off tall buildings or hilltops with a parachute.

The victim whose name is not being released originally told Cleveland Police Officers on the scene that they jumped from a plane, but witnesses say the group jumped from the roof of The Luckman apartment building.

The first three landed safely in the park, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia.

The last one to jump had his parachute get caught in a wind gust on his way down, according to Lt. Norman.

“I’m sure it wasn’t their first time doing it. It just kind of got unfortunate, a little bit unlucky and got stuck,” O’Shea said.

The man had a broken leg and was transported to MetroHealth Hospital, but witnesses say they think he’s lucky because this could have ended far differently.

“Oh absolutely, if that parachute didn’t get stuck on the building he would have just kind of hit the wall and dropped. That wouldn’t have been pretty,” O’Shea said.

Lt. Norman said his parachute ended up landing on top of the 19 News station, which is directly across the street, causing him to dangle about 40 feet in the air.

Cleveland Fire crews were able to use a ladder to untangle him from the parachute.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Detectives plan to investigate to confirm where the group jumped from, and if it was The Luckman, how they gained access to the roof.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
In choosing Harris, Biden is embracing a former rival from the Democratic primary who is familiar with the unique rigor of a national campaign.

National

Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate

Updated: moments ago
|
Joe Biden names Kamala Harris as his running mate.

National

90% increase in COVID-19 cases seen in US children over last month, report says

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Gray News Staff
Severe symptoms still appear rare among those kids infected, making up less than 2% of hospitalizations. However, at least 90 children have died from the disease.

Coronavirus

Big Ten, Pac-12 pull plug on fall football amid pandemic

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The move comes six day after the conference that includes historic programs such as Ohio State, Michigan, Nebraska and Penn State had released a revised conference-only schedule that it hoped would help it navigate a fall season with potential COVID-19 disruptions.

National

Police face new lawsuit, probes after Elijah McClain’s death

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The parents of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after officers in suburban Denver stopped him on the street last year and put him in a chokehold, sued police and medical officials Tuesday.

Latest News

National

Authorities looking for suspect accused of butchering horses in Houston area

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray News staff
Several horses have been killed and butchered in the Houston area over the last few months, according to authorities.

National

‘Yo Semite’ T-shirt is hit after Trump blunder

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
The shirt has always been a popular item, but the presidential blunder has sent them skyrocketing like never before.

Coronavirus

Worldwide virus cases top 20 million, doubling in six weeks

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide topped 20 million, more than half of them from the United States, India and Brazil.

National

Prosecutor won’t act on low-level Portland protest arrests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS
Demonstrators took to the streets again Monday night and police broke up a protest outside a police precinct substation after they said protesters shined strobe lights at officers and hurled eggs and water bottles at them.

Crime

Flint’s Mayor plans to name new police chief next week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he is interviewing multiple candidates and should make a decision soon.

Crime

Flint robbery victim says suspects pressed gun into his head for 30+ minutes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The man said the suspects threw a towel over his head, tied his ankles and wrists with zip ties and put a gun to his head.