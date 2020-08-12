Advertisement

Gunman in custody after opening fire at Shreveport, La. hospital, carjacking woman

Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Taniel Cole is in custody. According to police, he was arrested in Mississippi near the Alabama border, on I-20.

KSLA surveillance video captured the alleged hospital shooting suspect carjacking a woman who was arriving for work at Buckner Square between 5:40 and 5:45 a.m. this morning.

Buckner Square is located behind the station.

According to detectives, the suspect forced her into the vehicle and they drove eastbound on I-20 toward Monroe. It’s unclear how far they traveled.

The suspect exited the vehicle and left.

At that point, the woman was able to call 911. She was described as an innocent bystander and was not hurt.

According to Shreveport police, a thorough search of the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center was completed.

Crews with ATF, FBI, U.S. Marshals, Louisiana State Police and several sheriff’s departments assisted in the search of the hospital. A large presence is still on scene.

Cole was wanted in connection to an attempted-second degree murder.

Below is a statement from the hospital:

“Today was difficult for the staff, patients and visitors at Ochsner LSU Health St. Mary Medical Center as we responded to a shooting this morning. We immediately followed our emergency and safety protocols, which included locking down the facility. One person was injured with a non-life-threatening condition. We received confirmation from the Shreveport Police Department that the perpetrator is no longer on our campus and out of the area. There is currently no danger to the staff and the hospital is resuming normal operations.

The safety and well-being of our employees, patients and visitors are our first priority. We take security very seriously and are vigilant about keeping our campus, employees, patients and visitors safe. We would like to thank our employees who acted swiftly in a challenging and stressful situation. We are providing dedicated crisis intervention, pastoral care and licensed social workers to support our staff at this time.

We are unable to comment further as we are working with the proper authorities during this investigation and giving them our complete cooperation.”

Officers received the call just after 5:30 a.m. to the hospital.

According to Shreveport Police Department’s Sgt. Angie Willhite, Cole shot one man in the leg. That person has non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are working to determine if Cole knew the victim.

Police searched for the gunman throughout the hospital campus. Hostage negotiators were dispatched to the scene. Deputies and crews with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted, in what authorities treated as an active shooter incident.

“The suspect made threats to kill any law enforcement officer or any others who tried to stop him today,” Sgt. Willhite said. “Our SWAT team, hostage negotiator team is in there actively searching every nook and cranny of St. Mary’s Hospital.”

Residents in the Highland area were asked to stay inside their homes.

Sgt. Willhite earlier said any women in labor or going into labor will need to go to Oshner LSU Health Shreveport Medical Center. St. Mary Medical Center is not seeing anyone at this time.

Loyola College Prep, a school that is a block over from the hospital, canceled classes for the day, according to its Facebook page. St. John Berchmans Catholic School closed as well.

