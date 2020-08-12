Bay County resident wins $500,000 jackpot from Michigan Lottery instant game

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Bay County man said he got a great return on his $10 investment into a Michigan Lottery $500,000 Wild Time instant game ticket.

He scratched off the ticket purchased at the Sunrise Store on East Wilder Road in Bay City and found he won a $500,000 jackpot.

“I scratched the ticket off and started shaking almost immediately,” said the 34-year-old player. “This is definitely the best $10 I’ve invested in my life.”

He plans to share some of his winnings with family and invest the rest.

The Michigan Lottery says players have claimed $12 million worth of prizes from the $500,000 Wild Time game since it launched in April. More than $36 million worth of prizes remain, including two $500,000 top prizes.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.