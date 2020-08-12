Advertisement

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, a Big 12 pylon marks the end zone at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Kansas State in Austin, Texas. Big 12 schools have agreed to play one nonconference football game this year to go along with their nine league contests as plans for the pandemic-altered season continued to fall into place.
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2017, file photo, a Big 12 pylon marks the end zone at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium before an NCAA college football game between Texas and Kansas State in Austin, Texas. Big 12 schools have agreed to play one nonconference football game this year to go along with their nine league contests as plans for the pandemic-altered season continued to fall into place.(Eric Gay | AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Big 12 Conference reaffirmed its decision to press on with college football and other fall sports Wednesday, joining the Atlantic Coast and Southeastern conferences in taking the field amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall. There is a chance the other two Power Five leagues will push their seasons to the spring, but that remains to be determined.

In the meantime, the Big 12 board of directors approved a plan to begin fall sports after Sept. 1 with football playing a schedule in which each team can play one non-conference game before league play begins Sept. 26. The schools will all play each other to give them 10 total games with the Big 12 title game scheduled for Dec. 12.

The league’s schools have agreed to enhanced COVID-19 testing that includes three tests per week in “high contact” sports such as football, volleyball and soccer. Rigorous testing that includes echocardiograms, a cardiac MRI and blood tests will be required before athletes can return to play. All non-conference opponents also must adhere to Big 12 standards.

“The virus continues to evolve and medical professionals are learning more with each passing week,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “We are comfortable in our institutions’ ability to provide a structured training environment, rigorous testing and surveillance, hospital quality sanitation and mitigation practices that optimize the health and safety of our student-athletes. We believe all of this combines to create an ideal learning and training situation.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Florida sheriff: ‘No face masks allowed for deputies or visitors while under my duty’

Updated: 12 minutes ago
This week, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is saying no to face masks.

National

3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police, several ambulances, an air ambulance and fire engines were at the scene.

National

Dunkin’ bringing back fall favorites earlier than ever

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Dunkin' is kicking off fall earlier than ever this year.

National

Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports smallest coronavirus increase in at least a week

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 511 new cases of coronavirus statewide Wednesday, increasing the total to 89,271.

Latest News

National Politics

US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Treasury Department says the U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year.

News

Genesee County police planning sweep to find 23 missing kids

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Sheriff Chris Swanson said his team has identified 23 kids under the age of 17 that have been “off the grid.”

National

New species of dinosaur discovered by scientists

Updated: 1 hour ago
The dinosaur lived 115 million years ago and was about 13 feet long.

National

Hundreds of thousands without power days after Midwest storm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Crews throughout the region have been working around the clock to restore electricity, but they've been hindered by large trees that are blocking many roads and sitting on top of power lines.

National

Gunman in custody after opening fire at Shreveport, La. hospital, carjacking woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police are searching for a gunman in the hospital.

News

Mt. Morris Township police chief appointed to lead Flint Police Department

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Wednesday that he has appointed Terence Green, chief of the neighboring Mt. Morris Township Police Department, to lead Flint’s police officers.