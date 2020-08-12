Advertisement

Fantastic Wednesday!

Warm but dry.
By Brad Sugden
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - What a beautiful day! High pressure over the mitten state will keep our skies clear today, tonight, and tomorrow before a few more clouds are added in Friday.

Today we’ll reach the mid to upper 80s with light and variable winds and low humidity. Get out and enjoy it!

We’re mild this evening – falling to around 70 by 10pm. Get outside and look up – conditions will be perfect to see the Perseid Meteor Shower! We could see up to 50 meteors an hour! Tonights lows fall to the upper 50s and low 60s with calm winds.

Tomorrow we have another day filled with sun! Highs will be back into the mid 80s with a breeze out of the NE at 5-10mph.

Friday we’ll turn partly cloudy ahead of our next system. An incoming cold front will introduce rain chances starting Saturday, then continuing into Sunday.

