Flushing Community School Board votes to begin school year online

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/11/2020) - There’s a lot at stake as districts across the state struggle to come up with plans to safety reopen their schools.

On Tuesday night, Flushing schools approved its return to school plan and made some difficult decisions about what that will look like this fall.

One of them is pushing back the start date to September 8, and the other is starting fully online.

“We want a safe environment for the students and for the employees, so that’s why we chose to go with 100% online for all students. We feel that’s the safest way,” Salvatore Ausiello said. Ausiello is the School Board President.

The school board voting to approve the superintendent’s recommendation unanimously 7-0.

The plan was developed by a task force that not only includes the superintendent, but also the director of personnel, the director of curriculum, the building administrators, and teachers from the elementary and high school.

This doesn’t mean they’re throwing out the old plan. They’re essentially putting it on hold and will reevaluate around October 5.

Ausiello says the community was very supportive of their decision tonight, and their goal is still to get students back in the classroom safely.

“Our hope is to be again in the classroom five days a week sooner rather than later. I can’t give you a date that I’d love to be in the classroom. I’d love to be in the classroom on September 8, but I’m realistic. Realistically, that’s not going to happen,” Ausiello said.

Flushing Community Schools will also be following guidance from the Genesee County Health Department, and this will play a role for other districts throughout our area as they weigh these decisions.

They are recommending closing a classroom for five days if a student tests positive, and the teacher and the students in that classroom will quarantine outside of the school for 14 days.

For secondary schools, where they change classes, that would mean six teachers as well as six classrooms full of students quarantined for 14 days.

