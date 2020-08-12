Genesee County police planning sweep to find 23 missing kids

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Law enforcement agencies across Genesee County are teaming up once again on Friday to try and find missing kids.

Sheriff Chris Swanson said his team has identified 23 kids under the age of 17 that have been “off the grid.” This means they haven’t shown up to school or a court date, or they were in foster care and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services hasn’t heard from them.

The effort will start early Friday morning and Swanson plans to provide on update on the results on Friday evening.

