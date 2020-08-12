Advertisement

3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during an event at the European Policy Center in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during an event at the European Policy Center in Brussels, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.(AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — A passenger train derailed in northeast Scotland after stormy weather, killing three people and injuring six others Wednesday, authorities said.

The train driver was believed to be among the dead, British Transport Police said. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said that the train conductor was also believed killed. Formal identification has yet to take place.

Six people were hospitalized, but their injuries are not considered serious.

“I would like to reassure the public that this was not a busy service, and from (closed circuit television) inquiries and witness statements we believe all passengers have been accounted for,” British Transport Police chief superintendent Eddie Wylie said. “However, once the area has been made safe, then a full and thorough search will be conducted, which is likely to take some time.‘'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a police investigation aims to find out what caused the derailment and ensure “nothing like this happens again.”

“As I understand there was about a month’s worth of rainfall in a very short period which undoubtedly aggravated the problem there,” he added.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described the derailment as a “major″ incident and said she would be convening an emergency response meeting.

The transport police said officers were called at 9:43 a.m. (0843GMT) to the railway line near the coastal town of Stonehaven, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Edinburgh and south of Aberdeen. The derailed train was an early morning ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the wreck. Photos showed that several cars of the four-carriage train had left the tracks and tumbled down an embankment. Air ambulances and coast guard helicopters came and went as the rescue operation unfolded.

Local lawmaker Andrew Bowie had been in Stonehaven surveying flood damage earlier Wednesday.

“The situation was really bad this morning. The River Carron, the main river which flows through it, had burst its banks, and the heavy rain had caused flooding in the center of Stonehaven and lots of the side streets leading off it,″ he said.

Bowie added that the water had receded and it was unclear if flooding was connected to the derailment.

“We obviously don’t know why the derailment took place, but obviously we have suffered terrible weather here,” he said.

Serious train accidents are rare in the U.K. The country’s last fatal derailment was in 2007.

Queen Elizabeth II sent a message of condolence, saying “it was with great sadness that I heard of the train derailment.” She added that the entire royal family joined her in sending thoughts and prayers to the families of those affected.

The head of Network Rail cut short a family vacation to return to the UK. The chief inspector of railways, Ian Prosser, said inspectors were at the site and assisting in the preliminary investigation.

