JR’s Wednesday Evening Weather Report

Temperatures Wednesday pushed to above-average levels across Mid-Michigan, but the temperature / humidity combination wasn't too bad. Light and variable breezes will combine with clear skies to allow temperatures to settle into the upper 50s early Thursday morning. That is right where we should be for this time of the year.

Thursday and Friday will feature a good bit of sunshine across the ABC12 viewing area. High temperatures will be pushing through the mid, toward the upper 80s both days. The exception will be near the Lake Huron and Saginaw Bay shorelines where a light onshore breeze will hold readings back a little bit.

We will see a little more cloud cover for the weekend. A few showers may pop up in a few spots by Saturday afternoon, but we will have a better chance of some scattered showers for Sunday. Don’t cancel your plans though. Nothing really widespread or heavy is expected. With the extra clouds in overhead, temperatures will retreat a little bit. Highs Saturday will be generally in the middle 80s, while Sunday will see highs in the very low 80s. - JR