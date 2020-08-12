Advertisement

Michigan reports smallest coronavirus increase in at least a week

(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva) (WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan increased by the smallest amount in at least a week on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 511 new cases of coronavirus statewide Wednesday, increasing the total to 89,271.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in Michigan increased by nine on Tuesday to a total of 6,273.

Coronavirus testing rebounded from Monday’s two-week low to just over 29,000 completed on Tuesday. That allowed the rate of positive tests to drop from a two-month high of 4.37% on Monday to 2.9% on Tuesday, which is the second lowest rate since June 30.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

  • Genesee, 2,971 cases and 271 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Saginaw, 1,956 cases, 125 deaths and 1,086 patients recovered, which is an increase of 12 cases and 52 recoveries.
  • Arenac, 39 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Bay, 577 cases, 32 deaths and 416 patients recovered, which is an increase of three cases and one death.
  • Clare, 69 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Gladwin, 56 cases and two deaths, which is no change.
  • Gratiot, 139 cases and 15 deaths, which is no change.
  • Huron, 136 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Iosco, 114 cases and 11 deaths, which is no change.
  • Isabella, 184 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of two cases.
  • Lapeer, 394 cases and 32 deaths, which is no change.
  • Midland, 262 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Ogemaw, 40 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Oscoda, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.
  • Roscommon, 49 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.
  • Sanilac, 105 cases and five deaths, which is no change.
  • Shiawassee, 322 cases, 27 deaths and 253 patients recovered, which is no change.
  • Tuscola, 322 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

National Politics

US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Treasury Department says the U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year.

Coronavirus

School districts deal with rising coronavirus infections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Some schools who opened for in-person learning last week have had to close temporarily.

Coronavirus

Ballot drop boxes are next legal fight in voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail this fall as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

Coronavirus

US enters deal for 100 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By staff
The vaccine is still in clinical trials and has not been approved by the FDA but is already being manufactured, so if it is approved, it can be rolled out quickly.

Coronavirus

New Zealand scrambles to find source of new virus infections

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Health authorities in New Zealand were scrambling Wednesday to trace the source of a new outbreak of the coronavirus as the nation’s largest city went back into lockdown.

National

World’s last Blockbuster store offers Airbnb experience

Updated: 8 hours ago
During a time when many businesses are struggling to stay afloat, the last remaining Blockbuster store in Bend, Oregon, is defying the odds.

Coronavirus

Teenage Chili’s hostess says a large group of women attacked her after she tried to enforce COVID-19 guidelines

Updated: 9 hours ago
A 17-year-old hostess at Chili’s was reportedly attacked by a group of more than 11 women after she told them they could not all sit together, per the restaurant’s COVID-19 social distancing policies.

National

Trump administration reaches major COVID-19 vaccine deal with Moderna

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
The vaccine is still in clinical trials and has not been approved by the FDA but is already being manufactured, so if it is approved, it can be rolled out quickly.