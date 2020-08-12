Michigan reports smallest coronavirus increase in at least a week

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan increased by the smallest amount in at least a week on Wednesday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 511 new cases of coronavirus statewide Wednesday, increasing the total to 89,271.

The number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in Michigan increased by nine on Tuesday to a total of 6,273.

Coronavirus testing rebounded from Monday’s two-week low to just over 29,000 completed on Tuesday. That allowed the rate of positive tests to drop from a two-month high of 4.37% on Monday to 2.9% on Tuesday, which is the second lowest rate since June 30.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 2,971 cases and 271 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Saginaw, 1,956 cases, 125 deaths and 1,086 patients recovered, which is an increase of 12 cases and 52 recoveries.

Arenac, 39 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

Bay, 577 cases, 32 deaths and 416 patients recovered, which is an increase of three cases and one death.

Clare, 69 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

Gladwin, 56 cases and two deaths, which is no change.

Gratiot, 139 cases and 15 deaths, which is no change.

Huron, 136 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Iosco, 114 cases and 11 deaths, which is no change.

Isabella, 184 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Lapeer, 394 cases and 32 deaths, which is no change.

Midland, 262 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Ogemaw, 40 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.

Roscommon, 49 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case and one death.

Sanilac, 105 cases and five deaths, which is no change.

Shiawassee, 322 cases, 27 deaths and 253 patients recovered, which is no change.

Tuscola, 322 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

