Advertisement

Mt. Morris Township police chief appointed to lead Flint Police Department

Terence Green is chief of the Flint Police Department.
Terence Green is chief of the Flint Police Department.((source: WJRT))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new Flint Police Department chief won’t have a much longer commute to his new job.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Wednesday that he has appointed Terence Green, chief of the neighboring Mt. Morris Township Police Department, to lead Flint’s police officers.

Green has worked as a police officer in Michigan since 1992, when he was hired by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office as a jail corrections officer. He received a paramedic license in 1994 and was certified as a police road patrol deputy for the sheriff’s office in 1995.

Green was promoted to sergeant at the sheriff’s office in 1999 and spent stints on three Mid-Michigan drug enforcement teams. He was promoted to captain in 2009 and retired from the sheriff’s office in 2013.

Green then took a job as a sergeant in the University of Michigan-Flint Police Department while attending a police command school, where he graduated in 2014. He became chief of the Mt. Morris Township Police Department in September 2014 and has remained in that position ever since.

Green takes over leadership of the Flint Police Department from Phil Hart, who served as interim chief from February until Monday. Flint was without a police chief for a few months after Timothy Johnson resigned in November shortly after former Mayor Karen Weaver was voted out of office.

Johnson and Hart ran unsuccessfully for Genesee County sheriff on Aug. 4, losing to Sheriff Chris Swanson in the Democratic primary.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Michigan reports smallest coronavirus increase in at least a week

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 511 new cases of coronavirus statewide Wednesday, increasing the total to 89,271.

News

Genesee County police planning sweep to find 23 missing kids

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Sheriff Chris Swanson said his team has identified 23 kids under the age of 17 that have been “off the grid.”

State

Whitmer’s meteoric rise leaves Democrats excited for future

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s quick ascension to the national stage has left Democrats excited about what her future holds and thankful she will continue to lead Michigan.

State

Gov. Whitmer declares August Breastfeeding Awareness Month

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
According to the World Health Organization, breastfeeding is a public health imperative, central to achieving racial equity and a key strategy for combating the maternal and infant mortality crisis

Latest News

Lottery

Bay County resident wins $500,000 jackpot from Michigan Lottery instant game

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The 34-year-old called his $10 investment in buying his ticket the best he ever made.

News

6 cougar sightings reported in Michigan so far in 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Only 55 sightings of cougars -- which are also known as pumas, panthers and mountain lions -- have been confirmed in Michigan since 2008.

Sports

The MHSAA says fall sports remain a full go

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
The MHSAA is sticking with its plan for fall sports as a full go on the same day the Big Ten announces it will postpone all fall athletics.

Sports

Former Spartans calls Big Ten decision “heartbreaking”

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
William Cooper, who played for Michigan State from 2003-2007, understands the Big Ten’s decision, but feels for the current student-athletes that won’t have the opportunity to compete.

Sports

The MHSAA says fall sports remain a full go

Updated: 16 hours ago
The MHSAA is sticking with its plan for fall sports as "a full go" on the same day the Big Ten announces it will postpone all fall athletics.

Sports

Former Spartan calls Big Ten decision "heartbreaking"

Updated: 16 hours ago
William Cooper, who played for Michigan State from 2003-2007, understands the Big Ten’s decision, but feels for the current student-athletes that won’t have the opportunity to compete.