Mt. Morris Township police chief appointed to lead Flint Police Department

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new Flint Police Department chief won’t have a much longer commute to his new job.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Wednesday that he has appointed Terence Green, chief of the neighboring Mt. Morris Township Police Department, to lead Flint’s police officers.

Green has worked as a police officer in Michigan since 1992, when he was hired by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office as a jail corrections officer. He received a paramedic license in 1994 and was certified as a police road patrol deputy for the sheriff’s office in 1995.

Green was promoted to sergeant at the sheriff’s office in 1999 and spent stints on three Mid-Michigan drug enforcement teams. He was promoted to captain in 2009 and retired from the sheriff’s office in 2013.

Green then took a job as a sergeant in the University of Michigan-Flint Police Department while attending a police command school, where he graduated in 2014. He became chief of the Mt. Morris Township Police Department in September 2014 and has remained in that position ever since.

Green takes over leadership of the Flint Police Department from Phil Hart, who served as interim chief from February until Monday. Flint was without a police chief for a few months after Timothy Johnson resigned in November shortly after former Mayor Karen Weaver was voted out of office.

Johnson and Hart ran unsuccessfully for Genesee County sheriff on Aug. 4, losing to Sheriff Chris Swanson in the Democratic primary.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.