Advertisement

Prosecutors charge 3 with threatening women in R. Kelly case

In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. A He is being held in a federal prison in Chicago as he awaits trial on child pornography and other charges.
In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. A He is being held in a federal prison in Chicago as he awaits trial on child pornography and other charges.(Antonio Perez | Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors announced charges Wednesday against three men accused of threatening and intimidating women who have accused R&B singer R. Kelly of abuse, including one man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle in Florida.

A longtime friend of the indicted singer offered to pay a victim $500,000 to keep her from cooperating in Kelly's prosecution, authorities said, while a manager and adviser of Kelly threatened to release sexually explicit photographs of a woman who sued Kelly.

A Kelly defense attorney said he had "no involvement whatsoever" in any attempt to silence witnesses.

"He hasn't attempted to intimidate anyone, or encouraged anyone else to do so," attorney Steve Greenberg said on Twitter.

The Grammy-award winning musician has pleaded not guilty to dozens of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York.

The charges range from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying Kelly with girls. Kelly also is accused of having unprotected sex with a minor in 2015 without disclosing he had herpes.

Prosecutors described a third man accused of intimidating witnesses as being related to a former Kelly publicist. They said Michael Williams, 37, of Valdosta, Georgia, traveled to Florida in June and set fire to an SUV parked outside a residence where one of Kelly's victims was staying.

Williams also conducted Internet searches for "the detonation properties of fertilizer and diesel fuel, witness intimidation and witness tampering and countries that do not have extradition with the United States," authorities said in a news release.

A message was sent to Williams' attorney seeking comment.

"The men charged today allegedly have shown that there is no line they will not cross to help Kelly avoid the consequences of his alleged crimes — even if it means re-victimizing his accusers," Peter Fitzhugh, special agent in charge of the Homeland Security Investigations in New York, said in a statement.

Also charged were two Illinois men with ties to Kelly. His longtime friend, Richard Arline Jr., 31, is accused of offering to pay off a woman he believed had "too much" incriminating information against Kelly.

Authorities said they set up a wiretap and recorded a call in which Arline claimed he had spoken with Kelly behind bars during a three-way call.

Donnell Russell, 45, of Chicago, is charged with harassing a Kelly victim and her mother after the unidentified woman filed a lawsuit against Kelly. Authorities said Russell, a manager and adviser to Kelly, sent a letter to the woman's lawyer with cropped nude photographs of her and later sent her a text warning her: "Pull the plug or you will be exposed."

It was not immediately clear whether Russell and Arline had attorneys who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Florida sheriff: ‘No face masks allowed for deputies or visitors while under my duty’

Updated: 14 minutes ago
This week, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods is saying no to face masks.

National

3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police, several ambulances, an air ambulance and fire engines were at the scene.

National

Dunkin’ bringing back fall favorites earlier than ever

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Amanda Alvarado
Dunkin' is kicking off fall earlier than ever this year.

National

Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Michigan reports smallest coronavirus increase in at least a week

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 511 new cases of coronavirus statewide Wednesday, increasing the total to 89,271.

Latest News

National Politics

US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Treasury Department says the U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year.

News

Genesee County police planning sweep to find 23 missing kids

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Sheriff Chris Swanson said his team has identified 23 kids under the age of 17 that have been “off the grid.”

National

New species of dinosaur discovered by scientists

Updated: 1 hour ago
The dinosaur lived 115 million years ago and was about 13 feet long.

National

Hundreds of thousands without power days after Midwest storm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Crews throughout the region have been working around the clock to restore electricity, but they've been hindered by large trees that are blocking many roads and sitting on top of power lines.

National

Gunman in custody after opening fire at Shreveport, La. hospital, carjacking woman

Updated: 1 hours ago
Police are searching for a gunman in the hospital.

News

Mt. Morris Township police chief appointed to lead Flint Police Department

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced Wednesday that he has appointed Terence Green, chief of the neighboring Mt. Morris Township Police Department, to lead Flint’s police officers.