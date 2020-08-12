Advertisement

Sanford American Legion 443 struggling to get donations due to pandemic and historic floods

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SANFORD, Mich. (WJRT) -(08/12/2020)- ”When there is no community help available and the need exists, who can step up?” said post commander, Mark Authier.

Filling that void for decades-- have been organizations like the American Legion.

“We do funeral luncheons in our hall. We have an honor guard, the Midland County Honor Guard that does military funerals for veterans that have passed. Our women’s auxilary who does things for the school district. We have the American Legion riders chapter that was chartered under, In 2015. in the last 4 years, has raised and given away over $65,000 to various charities,” said Authier.

Mark Authier is the post commander for 443 in Sanford.

An area not only impacted by challenges faced by operating during the coronavirus pandemic-- but the added hardship of historic flooding brought on the dam breaches in May.

Making those charitable efforts much more difficult.

“There will come a time when somebody is going to come to me and say commander, we want to do this, and I’m going to have to say no,”he said.

Authier said he understands the steps taken by the state to stop the spread of the coronavirus, so he is asking everyone to do what they can to help.

“If we all corporate, we can get back to phase 5 and once we are in phase 5, I think we are going to be in a lot better shape than we currently are.” Authier said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

