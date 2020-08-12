Advertisement

See how well Mid-Michigan counties are responding to the Census

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:53 PM EDT
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The deadline to fill out the 2020 Census has been moved up.

Americans have until Sept. 30 -- just 49 days from now -- to fill out the once-in-a-decade survey. A color-coded map put out by the Census Bureau shows the response rate in various Mid-Michigan counties.

Nationwide, the average response rate sits around 63.4%. Most Mid-Michigan counties are above that average, including Genesee, Saginaw, Bay, Midland and Shiawassee counties.

But some counties are well below the average, including Clare, Gladwin, Arenac, Ogemaw and Iosco counties.

The Census happens every 10 years and determines how many representatives each state gets in Congress, along with how billions of dollars in federal funding is spent. Anyone who still needs to fill out the form should head to the Census website.

