The MHSAA says fall sports remain a full go

By Jason Lewis
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The MHSAA is sticking with its plan for fall sports as a full go on the same day the Big Ten announces it will postpone all fall athletics.

Statement from MHSAA media and content coordinator Geoff Kimmerly:

“The MHSAA has not made any decisions changing course on fall sports at this time. We remain a full go, and we’re still working towards a decision on competition for football, volleyball and boys’ soccer by August 20th. The decisions by the MAC and the Big Ten certianly will become a part of the conversation, but won’t necessarily change it.”

