Advertisement

Vegetation a growing problem on Sanford Lake bed

According to estimates, it could cost more than $30 million dollars to stop the erosion, remove debris and stabilize the dams.
(WJRT)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD Mich. (WJRT) -(08/12/2020)- Neahl Keeley has spent more than 4 decades years living next to the Sanford Lake.

A lake that no longer exists-- historic flooding caused two dam breaches.

“Four or five years they say that will be six feet tall,” said Sanford resident, Neahl Keeley.

Keeley is talking what’s been cropping up on the Sanford Lake bed--in just a few weeks it has gone from dry cracked dirt to miles of waist level vegetation.

"If you go up to Burns Road back in there, that's where this river starts and you'll see that it's all vegetation up on the bank,"

According to estimates, it could cost more than $30 million dollars to stop the erosion, remove debris and stabilize the dams.

In the meantime-- residents like Keeley will have to watch was once a thriving lake, continue to grow greener.

“It might come back. The state’s not going to give any money, they’re getting sued. The federal government is not going to give any money, they’re getting sued. Dow Chemicals’ not going to give any money, they don’t need it. where are they going to get the money,” Keeley said.

“There’s people that live on that side of the lake, they’ve got million dollar homes. This is not a million dollars, so I’m not going to lose much if I have to sell it. They are going to lose a lot over there,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

The GLIAC suspends all sports competition until at least January 1st

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
There will be no sports competition at Northwood or Saginaw Valley State until at least January 1st, which is something one football player said was "a tough pill to swallow for sure."

Community

Sanford American Legion 443 struggling to get donations due to pandemic and historic floods

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Authier said he understands the steps taken by the state to stop the spread of the coronavirus, so he is asking everyone to do what they can to help.

Home

Michigan confirms 514 coronavirus cases, two additional deaths Sunday

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
The 514 additional confirmed cases pushed the total number to 87,403 cases.

News

CMU campus community reacts to MAC cancellation, economic impact

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Saturday’s bombshell announcement from the Mid-American Conference (MAC) that it would scrap its fall season in light of lingering coronavirus concerns will not only prove an impactful decision for the schools involved, but for the communities surrounding them.

Latest News

News

CMU campus community reacts to MAC cancellation

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT

News

Flint worker wants answers following firing from area manufacturing plant

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
It’s a new development tied to a story ABC 12 first brought you in April, when a number of concerned workers at the same Flint manufacturing plant stepped forward to cry foul.

News

Michigan Mud Jam cancels amid back-and-forth

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:23 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
Michigan Mud Jam announced earlier this week it wouldn’t be returning to the Iosco County Fairgrounds this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, an announcement marked by controversy and a lengthy back-and-forth.

Sports

Kearsley’s Silvas enters the season with something to prove

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Jason Lewis
Kearsley quarterback Braylon Silvas has been working hard this offseason with hopes of leading the Hornets further than they’ve ever been before in his final season under center.

Sports

The Battle at the Big House has been canceled.

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
|
By Jason Lewis
Five local teams were supposed to open their season at Michigan Stadium, but the annual Battle at the Big House has been canceled.

News

Mid-Michigan Black Lives Matter chapters rally in Flint Twp.

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By Charlie Tinker
An ongoing effort to draw attention to racial injustice and the struggle for equality in the land of the free had supporters out in force Saturday in Flint Township.