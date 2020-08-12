Vegetation a growing problem on Sanford Lake bed

SANFORD Mich. (WJRT) -(08/12/2020)- Neahl Keeley has spent more than 4 decades years living next to the Sanford Lake.

A lake that no longer exists-- historic flooding caused two dam breaches.

“Four or five years they say that will be six feet tall,” said Sanford resident, Neahl Keeley.

Keeley is talking what’s been cropping up on the Sanford Lake bed--in just a few weeks it has gone from dry cracked dirt to miles of waist level vegetation.

"If you go up to Burns Road back in there, that's where this river starts and you'll see that it's all vegetation up on the bank,"

According to estimates, it could cost more than $30 million dollars to stop the erosion, remove debris and stabilize the dams.

In the meantime-- residents like Keeley will have to watch was once a thriving lake, continue to grow greener.

“It might come back. The state’s not going to give any money, they’re getting sued. The federal government is not going to give any money, they’re getting sued. Dow Chemicals’ not going to give any money, they don’t need it. where are they going to get the money,” Keeley said.

“There’s people that live on that side of the lake, they’ve got million dollar homes. This is not a million dollars, so I’m not going to lose much if I have to sell it. They are going to lose a lot over there,” he said.

