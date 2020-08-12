Whitmer’s meteoric rise leaves Democrats excited for future

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s quick ascension to the national stage has left Democrats excited about what her future holds and thankful she will continue to lead Michigan.

A year ago, she was struggling to get legislative traction for fixing the roads. But in the past six months, Whitmer has delivered the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, confronted the pandemic and been vetted as Joe Biden’s running mate.

He announced Kamala Harris as his pick. Jill Alper, a Democratic strategist, says Whitmer has made a “meteoric rise.” Trump previously dismissed her as “the woman in Michigan.”

