Advertisement

Facebook beefs up anti-misinformation efforts ahead of US election

This April 25, 2019 file photo shows the thumbs-up "Like" logo on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.
This April 25, 2019 file photo shows the thumbs-up "Like" logo on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Beginning Thursday, U.S. Facebook users who post about voting may start seeing an addendum to their messages -- labels directing readers to authoritative information about the upcoming presidential election.

It's the social network's latest step to to combat election-related misinformation on its platform as the Nov. 3 election nears — one in which many voters may be submitting ballots by mail for the first time. Facebook began adding similar links to posts about in-person and mail-in balloting by federal politicians, including President Donald Trump, in July.

These labels will link to a new voter information hub similar to one about COVID-19 that Facebook says has been seen by billions of users around the world. The labels will read, “Visit the Voting Information Center for election resources and official updates.”

Despite such efforts, Facebook continues to face widespread criticism around how it handles misinformation around elections and other matters. The company has generally refused to fact-check ads by politicians, for instance, and a two-year audit of its civil rights practices faulted the company for leaving U.S. elections "exposed to interference by the President and others who seek to use misinformation to sow confusion and suppress voting."

The effectiveness of such labels will depend on how well Facebook's artificial intelligence system identifies the posts that really need them, said Ethan Zuckerman, director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Center for Civic Media. If every post containing the word "vote" or "voting" gets an informational link, he said, "people will start ignoring those links."

Facebook expects the voter hub to reach at least 160 million people in the U.S., said Emily Dalton Smith, who serves as head of social impact at the company. The primary focus is registering people to vote, she said, but the information people see will evolve throughout the election season.

"This is a unique election and a unique election season," she said. "Certainly we have never gone through an election during a global pandemic."

Other tech companies, Twitter and Google, which owns YouTube, have undertaken similar efforts around the November election. Twitter said it is working on expanding its policies to address "new and unique challenges" related to this year's elections, including misinformation around mail-in voting.

Looking ahead to November, Facebook said it is "actively speaking with election officials about the potential of misinformation around election results as an emerging threat."

The company did not give details on the potential threats, but said that a prolonged ballot process where results are not immediately clear "has the potential to be exploited in order to sow distrust in the election outcome."

“One way we plan to fight this is by using the Voting Information Center and the US Elections digest in Facebook News to make sure people have easy access to the latest, authoritative information and news on and after Election Night,” Naomi Gleit, vice president of product management and social impact, wrote in a blog post.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic Ocean

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Josephine forms in Atlantic Ocean; the earliest “J-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season.

Coronavirus

Whitmer requests full federal funding of Michigan National Guard through 2020

Updated: moments ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Trump decided to have Michigan pick up 25% of the cost beginning Aug. 21.

National

Crews try to tame massive forest fire north of Los Angeles

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
An enormous plume of smoke was visible across much of Southern California after the fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in dense forest land.

National

Watch this firenado in Southern California

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
Video of a firenado in a brush fire in the Lake Hughes area of the Angeles National Forest.

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officers rescue man pinned underneath car in Ariz.

Updated: 36 minutes ago
Devon Haycock was working underneath his wife’s Honda Civic when one of the jacks he was using to prop it up collapsed.

Latest News

National

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Officers rescue Arizona man pinned underneath car

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
Devon Haycock was working underneath his wife’s Honda Civic when one of the jacks he was using to prop it up collapsed.

National Politics

Warning on Russia adds questions about Senate’s Biden probe

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Even before last week’s intelligence assessment on foreign election interference, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson was facing criticism from Democrats that his investigation of presidential candidate Joe Biden and Ukraine was politically motivated and advancing Russian interests.

Coronavirus

Halloween candy arriving earlier in some stores due to pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
Halloween-specific candies and packaging are already available in some grocery stores in the U.S.

National Politics

US jobless claims fall below 1 million but remain high

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Labor Department said applications fell to 963,000, the second straight drop, from 1.2 million the previous week.

National Politics

Concerns mount over postal service's recent performance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The U.S. Postal Service says it can handle mail-in voting during the 2020 election. Many are alarmed by the postal service's recent performance issues under the management of Louis DeJoy, the new postmaster general.

National

Birx’s message to schools: Everybody should be wearing a mask

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro
Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro sits down with White House Coronavirus Task Force member, Dr. Deborah Birx, to discuss schools' reopening.