Genesee County sheriff deputy slashed on the wrist by mental health patient

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County sheriff deputy is recovering after a mental health patient slashed him on the wrist while police were attempting to carry out a court order.

Deputies assigned to cover the Genesee Health System and Hurley Medical Center went to pick up a 37-year-old Flint man at an apartment in the 700 block of Stevenson Street on Thursday morning after Judge Jennie Barkey signed a mental health order, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

He said the 37-year-old is well-known to mental health workers and local law enforcement.

The deputies knocked on the man’s door and identified themselves when the man tried to close the door. One of the deputies was able to stop the door from closing, but Swanson said the 37-year-old pulled out a serrated steak knife and slashed the deputy’s right wrist.

The man then ran back through the house and out the back.

At the same time, a Flint Police Department K-9 officer showed up in the area and rushed the injured deputy to Hurley Medical Center, where he was treated and released after receiving 18 stitches and antibiotics, Swanson said.

Another Flint police officer located the 37-year-old about 15 minutes later and arrested him. The man was taken to the Genesee County Jail, where he remained in custody Thursday afternoon while awaiting further court proceedings.

