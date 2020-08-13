Advertisement

Genesee County sheriff deputy slashed on the wrist by mental health patient

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County sheriff deputy is recovering after a mental health patient slashed him on the wrist while police were attempting to carry out a court order.

Deputies assigned to cover the Genesee Health System and Hurley Medical Center went to pick up a 37-year-old Flint man at an apartment in the 700 block of Stevenson Street on Thursday morning after Judge Jennie Barkey signed a mental health order, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

He said the 37-year-old is well-known to mental health workers and local law enforcement.

The deputies knocked on the man’s door and identified themselves when the man tried to close the door. One of the deputies was able to stop the door from closing, but Swanson said the 37-year-old pulled out a serrated steak knife and slashed the deputy’s right wrist.

The man then ran back through the house and out the back.

At the same time, a Flint Police Department K-9 officer showed up in the area and rushed the injured deputy to Hurley Medical Center, where he was treated and released after receiving 18 stitches and antibiotics, Swanson said.

Another Flint police officer located the 37-year-old about 15 minutes later and arrested him. The man was taken to the Genesee County Jail, where he remained in custody Thursday afternoon while awaiting further court proceedings.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Former Mott basketball player ready to make a cross-country trip to Montana

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Green
Carrington Wiggins leaves for Montana State University-Billings this Saturday.

Coronavirus

Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Friday morning

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The governor will take part in a live press conference at 11 a.m. from Lansing with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive.

Coronavirus

McLaren Bay Region hospital imposes visitor restrictions

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
McLaren Bay Region is updating its visitor policy to allow only “necessary” people in the hospital to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Students return to campus for move-in day at CMU

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Those new restrictions are in place at Central Michigan University to decrease the possible spread of COVID-19.

Crime

Police looking for man days after suspected overdose death at Baymont Inn

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
29-year-old Jaquavis Sanders, of Flint, is wanted for questioning in the suspicious death.

Latest News

Community

Grand Blanc superintendent hopes to resume in-person learning -- eventually

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The Grand Blanc Community Schools leader is calling for civility from parents, as school officials work to finalize the best plans for their students.

National

Funeral services Thursday evening for 5-year-old shot to death in Wilson

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
A 5-year-old boy who was shot and killed this past weekend in Wilson is being laid to rest Thursday evening.

Back To School

Smaller mid Michigan school districts make changes, announce plans for upcoming school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mark Bullion
School districts across mid Michigan are putting their final touches on return to learn plans, including smaller districts.

Crime

Police looking for man who possibly took up-skirt photos of woman at Meijer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The man was carrying around a car wash brush and pushed it under the woman’s skirt when she bent over to pick up an item, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Crime

Huron County sheriff deputy accused of indecent exposure to a woman

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Deputy Patrick O’Brien is facing three high court misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, which carry up to two years in prison if he is convicted.