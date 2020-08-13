Advertisement

Grand Blanc superintendent hopes to resume in-person learning -- eventually

The Grand Blanc Community Schools leader is calling for civility from parents, as school officials work to finalize the best plans for their students.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/13/2020) - “Walk with us, stand with us, help us with this,” Superintendent Clarence Garner said. “The anger and the dissension is certainly, that’s not going to help us grow or get through this.”

The Grand Blanc Community Schools leader is calling for civility from parents, as school officials work to finalize the best plans for their students.

GBCS is the latest district to push the fall start date back and move all learning online.

“Our goal is to get back face to face, if we’re able to do that,” Garner explained. “We certainly want to do that sooner rather than later.”

The Superintendent acknowledges in-person learning is the best way to teach students. But looking at guidance from the Genesee County Health Department and talking to local doctors, he understands it’s just not safe right now.

Which is why the Grand Blanc School Board voted Wednesday night to move back this school year's start date to September 8th. The decision also includes having all students attend class on their school-issued Chromebooks.

“I would say, as hard as it is. We need you,” Garner said. “Our kids are watching or listening to how adults are acting today. And frankly it’s, um, it’s not good. And yet, these young people, they’ll be leading in the future here; and, I just hope for some civility, you know, as time goes on.”

Garner explained the district will re-evaluate this decision monthly.

But for now, parents should've received a letter Thursday asking them to pick one of two options -- Bobcat Virtual or Remote Instruction.

With Bobcat Virtual, the Superintendent said students will still have assignments and tests, but they can log on when it’s convenient for them.

Remote Instruction is on a class schedule and involves a teacher teaching students in real time.

Even if families already signed up for Bobcat Virtual, Garner is asking parents to go to the link in the letter and pick which choice they would like for their child. 

“The reason we’re asking all of them to do that again is just to ensure that we have their selection registered, and we get them the things that they need to start the school year,” he said. 

Tech help is available to students and parents throughout the school year. Garner explained families can always drop off a Chromebook outside the Perry Innovation Center if they're having issues. The district will fix it or provide a replacement. 

If you don't have internet access, they have hot spots available too.

“If they have questions, I would say reach out to your school building principal,” Garner said. “Our folks are back in the building, our principals are; and, they will be able to help with that.”

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Macy’s assault victim requests leniency for attacker

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Per the plea agreement, if the 18-year-old completes his sentence, the felony charge will be dropped from his record. Instead, it will be replaced with a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault.

Community

Sanford American Legion 443 struggling to get donations due to pandemic and historic floods

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Authier said he understands the steps taken by the state to stop the spread of the coronavirus, so he is asking everyone to do what they can to help.

Crime

Flint’s Mayor plans to name new police chief next week

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:20 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he is interviewing multiple candidates and should make a decision soon.

Community

Several gatherings lead to jump in COVID-19 cases among teens

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Cariel
Genesee County had 19 positive COVID tests in that 15-19 year old age range at the end of June until mid-July. That number jumped to 94 from mid-July to early August.

Latest News

Person Of The Week

Person of the Week: William Goetz III

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:45 PM EDT
|
By ABC12 News Staff
William Goetz III got a special retirement parade to commemorate his service in the U.S. Navy.

Community

Michigan State Police test basketball skills against children at Sarvis Park in Flint

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:08 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Over a dozen troopers donated basketballs and jump ropes -- and even putting their hoop skills to the test against some up and coming basketball stars in the neighborhood.

Community

Goodrich sisters share the gift of life -- 68% of a liver

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT
|
By Mark Bullion
Now living thousands of miles apart, Angie Herek was in need of a liver transplant. But little did she know, her match was a lot closer than she thought.

Community

Linden family shaken by scenes of destruction in their hometown of Beirut

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
As the recovery and cleanup continues and the death toll only rises, the Jawharis have not been able to sleep, thinking of the country that was once their home.

Community

Charges likely for suspected drug dealer in five fentanyl overdoses

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
The Genesee Township Police Chief said two people died, one remains critical and two others are expected to be okay.

Local

Hate crime summit talks about how to encourage more people to report

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Ann Pierret
Participants learned how to speak up and what law enforcement is doing to make it easier.