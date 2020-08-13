Grand Blanc superintendent hopes to resume in-person learning -- eventually

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/13/2020) - “Walk with us, stand with us, help us with this,” Superintendent Clarence Garner said. “The anger and the dissension is certainly, that’s not going to help us grow or get through this.”

The Grand Blanc Community Schools leader is calling for civility from parents, as school officials work to finalize the best plans for their students.

GBCS is the latest district to push the fall start date back and move all learning online.

“Our goal is to get back face to face, if we’re able to do that,” Garner explained. “We certainly want to do that sooner rather than later.”

The Superintendent acknowledges in-person learning is the best way to teach students. But looking at guidance from the Genesee County Health Department and talking to local doctors, he understands it’s just not safe right now.

Which is why the Grand Blanc School Board voted Wednesday night to move back this school year's start date to September 8th. The decision also includes having all students attend class on their school-issued Chromebooks.

“I would say, as hard as it is. We need you,” Garner said. “Our kids are watching or listening to how adults are acting today. And frankly it’s, um, it’s not good. And yet, these young people, they’ll be leading in the future here; and, I just hope for some civility, you know, as time goes on.”

Garner explained the district will re-evaluate this decision monthly.

But for now, parents should've received a letter Thursday asking them to pick one of two options -- Bobcat Virtual or Remote Instruction.

With Bobcat Virtual, the Superintendent said students will still have assignments and tests, but they can log on when it’s convenient for them.

Remote Instruction is on a class schedule and involves a teacher teaching students in real time.

Even if families already signed up for Bobcat Virtual, Garner is asking parents to go to the link in the letter and pick which choice they would like for their child.

“The reason we’re asking all of them to do that again is just to ensure that we have their selection registered, and we get them the things that they need to start the school year,” he said.

Tech help is available to students and parents throughout the school year. Garner explained families can always drop off a Chromebook outside the Perry Innovation Center if they're having issues. The district will fix it or provide a replacement.

If you don't have internet access, they have hot spots available too.

“If they have questions, I would say reach out to your school building principal,” Garner said. “Our folks are back in the building, our principals are; and, they will be able to help with that.”

