Advertisement

Groom gets gotten with wedding day ‘first look’ prank

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Television reporter Trevor Peters says he loves a good prank.

He pulled them for four years on his college roommate.

Well, roommate Rob got the ultimate revenge when Trevor married his college sweetheart Natalie on July 11.

You see, Natalie knew how much pressure there is on a groom to react a certain way when he sees his bride for the first time on their wedding day.

She didn’t want Trevor to be put through that, so she plotted a surprise with Rob, who was also the best man.

While Trevor, who works at WXIX, was waiting for the wedding photographer to take a ‘first look’ photo, he got a tap on the shoulder.

He expected to see Natalie, but instead what he got was Rob, who was in a $25 Goodwill dress that didn’t zip up in the back.

We’re sure Trevor will remember his wedding day for many reasons but he likely won’t ever forget that first look.

Thanks to “Snapshots by Sally Jane” for sharing the surprise video with us.

Copyright 2020 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

SC woman’s death certificate lists COVID-19, but family says she never had it

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
A South Carolina woman is searching for answers as to why her grandmother’s death certificate lists COVID-19 complications as a cause of death, when she says her grandmother was never tested for the virus and never showed any symptoms.

Sports

Former Mott basketball player ready to make a cross-country trip to Montana

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Green
Carrington Wiggins leaves for Montana State University-Billings this Saturday.

Coronavirus

Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Friday morning

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
The governor will take part in a live press conference at 11 a.m. from Lansing with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive.

Coronavirus

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events — a move that does not affect major college football — because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Latest News

Coronavirus

McLaren Bay Region hospital imposes visitor restrictions

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
McLaren Bay Region is updating its visitor policy to allow only “necessary” people in the hospital to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

National Politics

Trump’s EPA dumps methane emissions rule for oil, gas fields

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s administration is expected to undo Obama-era rules designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines, formalizing the changes Thursday in the heart of the nation’s most prolific natural gas reservoir.

National

TV reporter Trevor Peters gets a big surprise on his wedding day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Television reporter Trevor Peters loves a good prank, but this time he was the victim.

Coronavirus

Students return to campus for move-in day at CMU

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Cheri Hardmon
Those new restrictions are in place at Central Michigan University to decrease the possible spread of COVID-19.

Crime

Police looking for man days after suspected overdose death at Baymont Inn

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
29-year-old Jaquavis Sanders, of Flint, is wanted for questioning in the suspicious death.

Community

Grand Blanc superintendent hopes to resume in-person learning -- eventually

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ann Pierret
The Grand Blanc Community Schools leader is calling for civility from parents, as school officials work to finalize the best plans for their students.