Huron County sheriff deputy accused of indecent exposure to a woman

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Huron County sheriff deputy was arraigned Thursday on charges that he exposed himself multiple times to a Port Austin woman.

Deputy Patrick O’Brien is facing three high court misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure, which carry up to two years in prison if he is convicted.

Michigan State Police investigated the case and the Michigan Attorney General’s Office is acting as the prosecutor.

Investigators say O’Brien exposed himself several times to a woman in Port Austin on July 26 and 27 and also engaged in sexual conduct in an area of his home that was visible through a window. O’Brien was off duty when all of the reported incidents took place.

He has been placed on administrative leave from the Huron County Sheriff’s Office while the case proceeds in court.

O’Brien is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 3 and 11.

