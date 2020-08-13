JR’s Thursday Evening Weather Report

Thursday was another dandy of a summertime day across Mid-Michigan. With a good bit of sunshine and a light breeze in from the east-northeast, temperatures cruised into the 80s for most of us. That light onshore breeze held temperatures in the lower 80s along US-23 and M-25. Temperatures early Friday morning will range from the upper 50s, to lower 60s with fair skies holding.

Friday will begin with mostly sunny skies. During the afternoon, some clouds will develop – especially across the southern parts of the ABC12 viewing area. Areas north of the Saginaw Bay may well keep mostly sunny conditions through the afternoon. With some thicker clouds across the southern parts of the area, a few sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Anything that does develop shouldn’t be a big deal. Highs for the day will once again cruise through the 80s.

We will have a better chance of seeing a little bit of rain during the weekend. As it looks right now, the best chance of rain Saturday will come later in the day. There will be some sunshine and temperatures should manage to move into the middle 80s ahead of the showers. Highs Sunday will retreat into the lower 80s as scattered showers will be possible through the day. Sunday, however, will not be a total washout. - JR