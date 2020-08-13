Advertisement

Last chance for Flint residents to get their water service line replaced for free

Residents have until Sept. 18 to sign up
Crews hydro-excavate in front of a Flint home to determine the composition of its water service line.
Crews hydro-excavate in front of a Flint home to determine the composition of its water service line. (WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is offering residents a final chance to sign up for getting their water service line replaced for free before the the citywide project is completed later this year.

Residents have until Sept. 18 to sign up for the program before it ends for good in the fall. Crews are replacing all lead and galvanized water service lines at residences in the city of Flint after they contributed to the Flint water crisis.

Neeley said the project is about 90% complete as of Thursday. Crews resumed work for the season on May 28, which was delayed several months by the coronavirus pandemic.

To sign up, call 810-410-1133, email GetTheLeadOut@cityofflint.com or send a letter to: Flint City Hall, DPW service line replacement program, 1101 S. Saginaw St., Flint, MI 48502. Some age 18 or older must be present for crews to work on a home’s water service line.

Even residents who previously declined to have their water service lines checked can change their mind now and register for the program.

The Flint water crisis was caused when corrosive water from the Flint River was used for the city’s drinking water supply beginning in April 2014, but it was not treated properly. That allowed the water to eat away the protective lining inside lead and galvanized water service lines, which run from the street into homes and businesses.

As a result, particles of lead and metals broke off the water lines and entered the home water supply.

The $97 million citywide water service line project, which involves more than 25,000 residences, was supposed to be complete in 2019. Contractor delays, communication issues and the coronavirus pandemic have pushed that back to the fall of 2020.

Neeley said anyone who filed a consent form to have their home’s water service line replaced before March 2019 and didn’t get a new water line will need to file a new consent form. City officials are concerned about recordkeeping and communication from previous lead contractors.

“We are going to get the job and make sure it is done the right way,” Neeley said. “We need all residents to come together and help us ‘Get the Lead Out.’ Getting your lines checked is quick, easy and free -- but time is running out.”

As of Aug. 7, crews have excavated nearly 26,000 residential water service lines to determine whether they are lead or galvanized. Of those, nearly 9,700 were replaced while the others were determined to be made of copper or other safe materials.

Only about 2,500 residences in the city remain to be checked and potentially replaced. The city hopes to complete those and all lawn restoration work by Nov. 30.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police: Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on U.S. 23

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Investigators say a 33-year-old woman from Gaines Township was driving the wrong way in a Dodge Journey.

Crime

Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter for shooting, killing friend in Fenton 3 years ago

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Abdu Akl pleaded guilty to manslaughter and using a firearm to commit a felony after he initially had been charged with murder when the crime took place in 2017.

State

Macomb County woman enters plea in fatal stabbing of high school classmate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Tanaya Lewis’ plea Wednesday came during a pretrial conference in Macomb County Circuit Court. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16.

Consumer

Business groups want Michigan bottle return law changed

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kellan Buddy
Special groups, including the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association, want the state to share some of the wealth.

Latest News

State

New driver-less car lanes planned on 40 miles of I-94 in Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced plans Thursday to create autonomous vehicle lanes on 40 miles of I-94 between Detroit and Ann Arbor.

Crime

Manhunt underway for assault suspect in Saginaw County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Cotey Krcmarik is wanted on a misdemeanor warrant and was last seen hiding out in the Brant-Marion Springs area.

State

Shoreline mapping drone taken down by bald eagle on Lake Michigan near Escanaba

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The brazen eagle vs. EGLE drone onslaught took place near Escanaba on July 21 when EGLE environmental quality analyst and drone pilot, Hunter King, was mapping shoreline erosion.

State

Michigan voters receiving postcards encouraging absentee voting in November

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
She is spending $1.4 million to mail every registered voter in Michigan a postcard encouraging them to apply for an absentee ballot from their local clerk

Coronavirus

Whitmer requests full federal funding of Michigan National Guard through 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Trump decided to have Michigan pick up 25% of the cost beginning Aug. 21.

Sports

A new era kicks off at Beecher

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jason Lewis
The Bucs may have a new head coach in Anthony Branch, but he says their goals haven’t changed.