Manhunt underway for assault suspect in Saginaw County

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man in the southwest part of the county.

Cotey Krcmarik is wanted on a misdemeanor warrant and was last seen hiding out in the Brant-Marion Springs area.

Investigators say he was wanted by Chesaning police for assault, but they believe he has been hiding in wooded areas in that part of the county. Do not approach him, but call 911 with any information on his location.

