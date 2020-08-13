Advertisement

McLaren Bay Region hospital imposes visitor restrictions

Only visitors deemed 'necessary' will be allowed in the facility
On Monday McLaren hospitals are taking precautions to help prevent the spread of coronavirus right here in Michigan.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - McLaren Bay Region is updating its visitor policy to allow only “necessary” people in the hospital to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Bay City hospital will only allow visitors under the following criteria:

  • They are a designated family birth partner.
  • They are a guardian or have power of attorney for a patient.
  • Their family member is expected to die imminently and under direct care at the hospital.
  • Their visit is approved under other exigent circumstances.

The restrictions begin at 7 a.m. Friday and will remain in place until further notice.

Any patient at McLaren Bay Region who tests positive for coronavirus or is placed on droplet precautions while awaiting test results will not be allowed to have any visitors -- even if they meet the necessary criteria -- until hospital administrators grant prior approval.

“Our top priority is to keep our patients and staff safe. We understand that it is difficult for our patients to not have visitors during their hospital stay. We did not come to this decision lightly,” said Clarence Sevillian, President and CEO at McLaren Bay Region. 

The hospital is allowing patients to communicate electronically with visitors who aren’t allowed inside through FaceTime, Zoom and other measures.

