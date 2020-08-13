New Michigan coronavirus cases increase by highest amount since May

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported the most newly confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday since May.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,121 new cases of coronavirus statewide Thursday. That is only the second time more than 1,000 new cases were confirmed on a single day since May after 1,041 were reported on July 27 due to a records backlog.

Thursday’s total also pushes Michigan’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases above 90,000 for the first time. More than 10,000 confirmed cases of the illness have been reported in the past two weeks, pushing the statewide total to 90,392.

However, the number of deaths attributed to coronavirus in Michigan remained relatively low on Thursday. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 16 more coronavirus deaths, of which nine came from a routine review of death records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Michigan currently has 6,289 deaths attributed to coronavirus.

Michigan set a daily record for completed coronavirus tests on Wednesday with more than 40,000 for the first time. However, the percentage of completed tests remained above 3%, which is higher than the state’s lowest point for coronavirus in early to mid-June.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Wednesday:

Genesee, 2,988 cases and 272 deaths, which is an increase of 17 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 1,992 cases, 125 deaths and 1,086 patients recovered, which is an increase of 36 cases.

Arenac, 40 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Bay, 609 cases, 32 deaths and 428 patients recovered, which is an increase of 32 cases and 12 recoveries.

Clare, 74 cases and three deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

Gladwin, 59 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Gratiot, 143 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Huron, 138 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Iosco, 115 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Isabella, 196 cases and nine deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Lapeer, 402 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of eight cases.

Midland, 266 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Ogemaw, 40 cases and three deaths, which is no change.

Oscoda, 18 cases and one death, which is no change.

Roscommon, 50 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Sanilac, 107 cases and five deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Shiawassee, 325 cases, 27 deaths and 266 patients recovered, which is an increase of three cases.

Tuscola, 327 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of five cases.

