Wilmington woman accused of poisoning husband, stepson makes court appearance

Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington woman facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly poisoned her husband and stepson with household cleaning supplies made her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

Susan McNair, 72, was arrested by Wilmington police Tuesday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of contaminating food/drink with a controlled substance.

During Wednesday’s court appearance, prosecutors said McNair’s 85-year-old husband and 43-year-old stepson began noticing their drinks “were tasting kind of funny” and they were getting sick so they set up a hidden security camera and left a glass of sweet tea out.

The camera caught McNair putting various household cleaning products — Lysol, Resolve carpet cleaner, and paint primer — into the drink, prosecutors said.

Wilmington police later executed a search warrant at her home on Third Street and found those chemicals. Officers also confiscated her computer and cell phone.

“What she did was the definition of premeditated and deliberate. Thankfully, her husband and stepson did not die from this but I think that her conduct is a danger to the community,” the prosecutor said during the court appearance.

McNair admitted in court that she and her husband are separated and live at different residences. Prosecutors added that McNair’s husband is seeking a divorce.

The judge set McNair’s bond at $300,000 and appointed her a public defender. Her next court date is scheduled for Aug. 27.

