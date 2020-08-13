Advertisement

Police looking for man days after suspected overdose death at Baymont Inn

29-year-old Jaquavis Sanders, of Flint, is wanted for questioning in the suspicious death.
By Ann Pierret
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/13/2020) - Mt. Morris Township Police need your help tracking 29-year-old Jaquavis Sanders.

The Flint man is wanted for questioning in a suspicious death.

Police say Baymont Inn employees found a 33-year-old Flint woman dead inside a room Monday.

The hotel is located off Pierson Road, it can be seen from I-75.

Mt. Morris Township Police responded to the Baymont Inn around noon Monday.

The cleaning crew called 9-1-1 after finding a body dead in one of the rooms. Lt. Michael Veach said it had been 24 hours since the woman they found was last seen alive.

“They found a female who was naked, lying on the bed, cold to the touch,” he said.

Lt. Veach explained the cleaning crew had gone in, thinking the woman checked out. She only paid for 3 days.

Police won't know exactly how the woman died until the autopsy is complete. But, Lt. Veach said they found cocaine in her room, so they suspect she overdosed.

He added the 33-year-old woman from Flint didn't have any wounds indicating someone hurt her. But, they are looking for a person of interest.

“We have reviewed video cameras from the hotel. And, there is a male seen leaving the room,” Lt. Veach said.

He’s identified the man as 29-year-old Jaquavis Sanders from Flint. Lt. Veach said security cameras caught him leaving the woman’s room just after midnight early Monday morning.

Investigators have a number of questions for Sanders -- What happened to the woman? What did she take? Did he kill her? When she began to overdose, why didn't he help her or at least call 9-1-1?

“It’s awful,” Lt. Veach said. “To leave another human being lying there, you know, just leaving them there without rendering any type of aid to them whatsoever, it’s just, to me, it’s just disgusting.”

The case is eerily similar to the 2018 murder at the Great Western Inn next door. The Prosecutor shut the motel down in September 2018.

Lt Veach said the drug problems in Mt Morris Township have decreased significantly since then, but he's concerned now maybe the illegal activity just moved.

So will they look into padlocking the Baymont Inn?

“A possibility, yes,” Lt. Veach said.

If you can help police track down Jaquavis Sanders, call the Mt. Morris Township Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County. You can remain anonymous.

