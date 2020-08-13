Police looking for man who possibly took up-skirt photos of woman at Meijer

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are asking for help locating a man accused of taking up-skirt photos of a woman at a Meijer on Tuesday.

Police say the man followed around at least one woman inside the Meijer at 1703 Haggerty Road in Oakland County’s Commerce Township.

The man was carrying around a car wash brush and pushed it under the woman’s skirt when she bent over to pick up an item, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Surveillance video from inside the Meijer appears to show what the victim described as happening.

Investigators say the man in his 50s left in a black Ford F-150 pickup truck with a cargo carrier attached to the hitch.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A reward is being offered for information and tips can remain anonymous.

