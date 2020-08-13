Police: Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on U.S. 23

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a wrong-way driver caused a head-on crash that left two drivers in critical condition on U.S. 23 Thursday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County was dispatched to investigate a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 23. Moments later, a head-on crash was reported on northbound U.S. 23 near Grand Blanc Road in Mundy Township.

Investigators say a 33-year-old woman from Gaines Township was driving the wrong way in a Dodge Journey. She struck a 51-year-old man from Flint driving a Hyundai Veracruz.

The first arriving police officers on the scene used fire extinguishers to put out flames on the woman’s Dodge before the Mundy Township Fire Department extricated her from the SUV.

Both the Gaines Township woman and Flint man were rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

The Crash Investigation Response Team from Grand Blanc and the Metro Police Authority was still working to determine what happened leading up to the crash Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.