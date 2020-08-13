Smaller mid Michigan school districts make changes, announce plans for upcoming school year

MID MICHIGAN. (WJRT) - School districts across mid Michigan are putting their final touches on return to learn plans, including smaller districts. We start our journey across mid Michigan in New Lothrop - home of the Hornets. That’s where the district just on Tuesday announced the first day of classes will be postponed until September 8th. Parents are able to choose from either in person learning or a hybrid learning model. Facial coverings must be worn by students grade 6-12, while K-5 are strongly encouraged to do so.

From there, we head a little southwest in Shiawassee County to Owosso Public Schools- home of the Trojans. Students and parents have a choice of in person learning or all online. Parents that choose virtual learning will be locked into that option until September 30 or the end of the first marking period, which is October 23. Classes begin Sep. 8

In Genesee County, Goodrich Area Schools is home of the Martians. There, students are able to do face to face learning or virtual learning only, although the deadline for registration for virtual learning has passed. Classes will begin August 31.

Next up, Bentley Community Schools in Burton -home of the Bulldogs. There, district officials recently decided all students will begin the school year virtually on August 26. From there, the district will reassess the status of COVID-19 in the following weeks with hopes of offering a hybrid option beginning the week of September 21.

Carrolton Public Schools is home of the Cavaliers. There, students can learn face to face or remotely. Administration will be reviewing learning plans every four weeks. Classes will begin Sep. 8.

Frankenmuth School District is home of the Eagles. Students there will be able to learn face to face or have the option of online learning. They will begin the year with a soft launch. The hope is to have K-8 come back for face to face learning September 21, and eventually grades 9-12. Classes will begin September 1.

Merrill Community Schools is home of the Vandals. Students will either learn face to face or all online. This is a semester long commitment, with the opportunity to request a change the end of December. Classes will begin Aug. 26.

Birch Run Area Schools is home of the Panthers. There, students can learn face to face or remote learning only. Masks will be required for all students and must align with the school’s dress code policy. Classes begin Aug. 25

