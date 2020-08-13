Advertisement

Students return to campus for move-in day at CMU

(WILX)
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mount Pleasant, Mich. (WJRT) -Suzanna is the oldest of five children in the Van-Leat household- she is also the first to go off to college. But it’s not exactly how the family envisioned this day.

“No definitely pictured everyone being able to go up take the whole family. Everyone helping unpack. We’ve got 5 so lots of hands to help,” said parent, Kate Van-Leat.

Those new restrictions are in place at Central Michigan University to decrease the possible spread of COVID-19.

“At least we get to be here. I’m good with anything. Any protocols we have to do as long as we’re here,” said CMU incoming student, Suzanna Van-Leat.

“It’s great to have them back. There is a lot of energy on days like this and college campuses are made for that energy. Without our students, our life blood doesn’t feel like it’s here, so it’s exciting for all of us,” said CMU Associate Vice President for Student Affairs, Tony Voisin.

Voisin said there are a lot of changes on campus due to the pandemic.

“Courses are going to be face to face, some courses will be hybrid type of courses. Students are going to have to wear masks, pretty much everywhere except there resident call room obviously classroom, walking on campus, that certainly is going to be a change for us,” he said.

Another change is a designated residence hall for students who have been instructed by the health department to quarantine due to exposure to coronavirus or if they have tested positive for the virus. CMU is now revisiting how they monitor those students after a video surfaced of quarantined students left that residence hall to attend a party. CMU released a statement saying in part they are “monitoring the quarantine hall closely and if a student leaves, the university will fully investigate whether or not they violated the student code of conduct,”

In the meantime ,students like Suzanna Van-Leat are ready to begin their freshmen year in a classroom.

“That way I have a normal college experience. As normal as we can with COVID,” she said.

