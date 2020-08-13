Advertisement

Teen honors man who saved him from drowning and died trying to save his best friend

Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WDJT/CNN) – A 14-year-old survivor of a near-drowning honored the man who died rescuing him over the weekend.

Daniel Rivera and his best friend Tony Bishop, also 14, were in Lake Michigan on Saturday when they got caught in a current.

Jesse Brock, 50, dove in to rescue the boys. He pulled out Daniel, but officials said when Brock went back in the water to rescue Tony, they were both pulled underwater. The two were later pronounced dead.

“They both passed, so it’s kind of hard for me,” Daniel said.

After being released from the hospital Sunday, Daniel said he’s forever thankful for Brock’s brave actions.

“He’s just a good person. I just want to say thanks,” he said.

"He saved my life. I just felt like it's not fair that he had to go. I didn't even know him, but he was a really good person."

On Tuesday, Brock’s family met with Daniel and his mother Johanna Molina on McKinley Beach. The two families hugged each other for the first time and honored Brock through a balloon release.

"He did all he can, and all these people that were here, nobody moved a finger, nobody even ran to the water, nobody helped. That tells a lot about a person," Molina said.

Brock is remembered as a loving family man, described as “one-in-a-million,” who always put himself last.

His family said they weren’t shocked by his heroic actions.

"Our dad wouldn't have it any other way, to risk his life for that, so I'm pretty sure my dad is proud of his actions, and so are we," said Jamisha Brock, Jesse Brock's daughter.

Brock’s family said he’d saved lives in another brave rescue 20 years before.

"He saved six people from a house fire, so he's always been this hero," Jamisha said.

“We’ll always remember him for what he’s done, from here, from a couple years ago when he did the same thing, we’ll always remember him for that.”

Daniel said he feels like Brock gave him a second chance.

"I can never repay them, like I can never change the situation, but I am so grateful that my son Daniel is still alive today," Molina said.

Jamisha said people can honor her dad by remembering that helping each other can go a long way.

Copyright 2020 WDJT via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

UAE to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel

Updated: seconds ago
|
By Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the announcement that full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates has ushered in a “new era” in Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

National Politics

US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

News

Police: Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on U.S. 23

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Investigators say a 33-year-old woman from Gaines Township was driving the wrong way in a Dodge Journey.

Coronavirus

Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flint Water Emergency

Last chance for Flint residents to get their water service line replaced for free

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Residents have until Sept. 18 to sign up for the program before it ends for good in the fall.

Latest News

National

US says Iran briefly seizes oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Iranian navy held the vessel for some five hours before releasing it Wednesday, said a U.S. military official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

National Politics

Trump opposes postal money that would help vote-by-mail

Updated: 57 minutes ago
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Fatburger owner is buying Johnny Rockets for $25 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
FAT Brands has been hit hard by the pandemic, but investors like its plan to take Johnny Rockets' retro diner theme to “new heights.”

Crime

Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter for shooting, killing friend in Fenton 3 years ago

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Abdu Akl pleaded guilty to manslaughter and using a firearm to commit a felony after he initially had been charged with murder when the crime took place in 2017.

State

Macomb County woman enters plea in fatal stabbing of high school classmate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Tanaya Lewis’ plea Wednesday came during a pretrial conference in Macomb County Circuit Court. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16.