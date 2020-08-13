Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter for shooting, killing friend in Fenton 3 years ago

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A 19-year-old pleaded guilty to reduced charges Thursday for shooting and killing his friend at his parents’ home in Fenton three years ago.

Abdu Akl pleaded guilty to manslaughter and using a firearm to commit a felony after he initially had been charged with murder when the crime took place in 2017.

The case took 3.5 years to resolve in court. Defense attorney Frank Manley said it was a difficult case with many emotions involved, making it difficult to reach a conclusion.

Akl was 16 when he faced an open murder charge for the shooting death of 18-year-old Brady Morris in a residence on Lake Fenton. Investigators say Akl used stolen gun to shoot Morris in the back of his head, then called 911 to report the incident and attempted CPR before rescue workers arrived.

Court documents show that Akl was apparently trying maintain a so-called “gangster” persona. It included games of Russian Roulette from time to time.

Manley argued the shooting was entirely an accident.

