Advertisement

US official says FBI joining Beirut explosion investigation

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) —The FBI will join Lebanese and other international investigators in the probe of the massive explosion at Beirut's port that killed more than 170 people, injured thousands and caused widespread destruction, a U.S. diplomat said Thursday.

Lebanese authorities had invited the FBI to take part, and it is one way that Washington can help the country deal with the effects of the disaster, said U.S. Undersecretary for Political Affairs David Hale as he toured the Gemayezeh neighborhood, which was damaged by the Aug. 4 blast.

“The FBI will soon join Lebanese and international investigators at the invitation of the Lebanese in order to help answer questions that I know everyone has about the circumstances that led up to this explosion,” he told reporters.

It is still not known what caused the fire responsible for igniting nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate that were stored for years in Beirut’s port. But documents have emerged that show the country’s top leadership and security officials were aware of the stockpile. French investigators are also taking part in the probe.

The U.S. Embassy said Hale is expected to “reiterate the American government’s commitment to assist the Lebanese people in recovering from the tragedy and rebuilding their lives.” He will also stress the “urgent need” for embracing fundamental reforms by Lebanon’s leaders.

So far, Washington has offered $18 million in humanitarian assistance provided by U.S. Agency for International Development and the departments of State and Defense.

The United States is one of the largest donors to the Lebanese armed forces. But Washington views Hezbollah, a powerful political player in the government and parliament, as a terrorist group. U.S. officials have expressed concerns about aid not going to the Hezbollah-backed government.

The government resigned on Monday, nearly a week after the blast that killed more than 170 people, injured at least 6,000 and wrecked the capital’s port and caused widespread damage across the capital. The government remains in a caretaker capacity.

On Thursday, Lebanon's Parliament approved a state of emergency in Beirut in its first session since the explosion, granting the military sweeping powers amid rising popular anger at official corruption and mismanagement and political uncertainty.

The disaster has raised popular fury toward Lebanon's leaders to a new level as the country reels from an unprecedented economic and financial crisis, along with the coronavirus pandemic.

Before it resigned, the government declared the state of emergency that gave the military the power to declare curfews, prevent public gatherings and censor the media, as well as refer civilians to military tribunals for alleged security breaches. The action required approval by lawmakers, which they granted Thursday.

The move has been criticized by rights groups and others who say the civilian government already was operating with increased powers because of the coronavirus outbreak. Some pointed to the military crackdown on protesters last week, fearing the extended powers could lead to silencing dissent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

UAE to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the announcement that full diplomatic ties will be established with the United Arab Emirates has ushered in a “new era” in Israel’s relations with the Arab world.

National Politics

US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

News

Police: Wrong-way driver causes head-on crash on U.S. 23

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Investigators say a 33-year-old woman from Gaines Township was driving the wrong way in a Dodge Journey.

Coronavirus

Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flint Water Emergency

Last chance for Flint residents to get their water service line replaced for free

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Residents have until Sept. 18 to sign up for the program before it ends for good in the fall.

Latest News

National

US says Iran briefly seizes oil tanker near Strait of Hormuz

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Iranian navy held the vessel for some five hours before releasing it Wednesday, said a U.S. military official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet made public.

National

Teen honors man who saved him from drowning and died trying to save his best friend

Updated: 53 minutes ago
A 14-year-old survivor of a near-drowning met the family of the stranger who died after rescuing him over the weekend.

National Politics

Trump opposes postal money that would help vote-by-mail

Updated: 57 minutes ago
President Donald Trump said Thursday that he opposes additional funding for the U.S. Postal Service, acknowledging that his position would starve the agency of money Democrats say it needs to process an anticipated surge in mail-in ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Fatburger owner is buying Johnny Rockets for $25 million

Updated: 1 hour ago
FAT Brands has been hit hard by the pandemic, but investors like its plan to take Johnny Rockets' retro diner theme to “new heights.”

Crime

Teen pleads guilty to manslaughter for shooting, killing friend in Fenton 3 years ago

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Abdu Akl pleaded guilty to manslaughter and using a firearm to commit a felony after he initially had been charged with murder when the crime took place in 2017.

State

Macomb County woman enters plea in fatal stabbing of high school classmate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Tanaya Lewis’ plea Wednesday came during a pretrial conference in Macomb County Circuit Court. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16.