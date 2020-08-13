Warm temps with sunshine

High pressure will keep us dry today and tonight with mainly clear skies. An incoming cold front will bring us slight rain chances tomorrow and a better shot at rain Sunday. That front will also cool us down for the start of next week.

Today we’ll be in the mid and upper 80s with an ENE wind at 5-10mph keeping those closer to Lake Huron near the 80 degree mark. You’ll see a few passing clouds, but it generally will be sunny.

Make sure to check out the meteor shower tonight with those clear skies! Lows will be mainly in the lower 60s, but north and inland you could see upper 50s.

Tomorrow brings mid 80s again with a wind out of the E at 5-15mph, gusting to 20mph. We’ll see some clouds in the afternoon, and those closer to the I-69 corridor and the bay have a chance to see a little rain tomorrow – most will stay dry, and if you do see rain it won’t last long.

Saturday we’ll have another chance at rain, but the best chance will be on Sunday. We’re then back to the mid 70s to start next week!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.