Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Friday morning

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives a press conference on Michigan's coronavirus response.((source: State of Michigan))
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Friday morning.

She will take part in a live press conference at 11 a.m. from Lansing with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive.

ABC12 will carry the press conference live on air and will livestream it at abc12.com. Then, watch for full coverage on ABC12 News at Noon and later newscasts on Friday.

Whitmer’s update comes a day after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since mid-May. A total of 1,121 cases were reported Thursday, which is only the second total above 1,000 since May.

All of Michigan, except for the northern Lower Peninsula, remains at the medium-high risk level on the MI Safe Start map.

