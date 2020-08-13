Whitmer planning update on Michigan’s coronavirus response Friday morning

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide another update on Michigan’s coronavirus response on Friday morning.

She will take part in a live press conference at 11 a.m. from Lansing with Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who is Michigan’s chief medical executive.

Then, watch for full coverage on ABC12 News at Noon and later newscasts on Friday.

Whitmer’s update comes a day after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported the highest daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases since mid-May. A total of 1,121 cases were reported Thursday, which is only the second total above 1,000 since May.

All of Michigan, except for the northern Lower Peninsula, remains at the medium-high risk level on the MI Safe Start map.

