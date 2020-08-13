Advertisement

Whitmer requests full federal funding of Michigan National Guard through 2020

The state has to pay 25% of costs beginning Aug. 21
(WILX)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state will be required to pay 25% of the Michigan National Guard’s cost for responding to the coronavirus pandemic on Aug. 21, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants full federal funding.

She sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Thursday asking him to continue fully funding the National Guard’s coronavirus mission in Michigan during the remainder of their call up, which is scheduled to end on Dec. 31.

The federal government has been paying the full cost of the Michigan National Guard to assist with coronavirus testing, distributing personal protective equipment and helping at food banks across the state since March. Trump decided to have Michigan pick up 25% of the cost beginning Aug. 21.

However, full federal funding will continue in Florida, Texas, Arizona, Connecticut and California. Whitmer wants Michigan added to that list, because the state budget is already facing a billion-dollar shortfall caused by coronavirus.

“States across the country are already struggling with balancing their budgets to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic while continuing to provide essential services to their citizens,” she said.

Whitmer again called on Congress and the Trump administration to pass another economic stimulus package to help balance state budgets.

“The health of our families, our economy, and our small businesses depend on the president’s ability to put partisanship aside and work across the aisle to protect the American people,” she said. “This virus has already taken more than 160,000 American lives on his watch. It’s time for him to do the right thing and help us navigate this crisis.” 

