Macomb County woman enters plea in fatal stabbing of high school classmate

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) - A 19-year-old woman has pleaded no contest to first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of a classmate during a fight inside a Detroit-area high school.

Tanaya Lewis’ plea Wednesday came during a pretrial conference in Macomb County Circuit Court. She’s scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16.

Lewis was 17 when 16-year-old Danyna Gibson was stabbed twice in the upper chest with a steak knife Sept. 12, 2018 at Warren Fitzgerald High School.

Witnesses told police Lewis smiled and laughed as she chased Gibson with the knife. Authorities have said the fight was over a male student, and that both girls were straight-A students who had posed no history of trouble.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.