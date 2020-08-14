60-year-old accused of asking Flushing teen girls to put hands in his pocket

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/14/2020) - Flushing Police arrested a 60-year-old man this week for asking teenage girls inappropriate questions at a mid-Michigan park.

The Genesee County Prosecutor said the teens are okay.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said Anthony Mangiaracina should not have been at Riverview Park in Flushing.

He explained he is currently on probation for a case in Wayne County and was ordered to not be in parks or on school property.

The Flint man is accused of approaching two girls, ages 13 and 14, on the playground Saturday afternoon, August 8th.

Leyton said he asked them a few questions and then his phone rang.

“He asked if they would reach into his pocket and remove his cell phone from his pocket,” he explained. “Both girls said no, we’re not going to do that, which was the right answer.”

Leyton said a woman in her 20s noticed the interaction, made sure the girls were okay and then called police.

All three told investigators they felt Mangiaracina was creepy, proof Leyton said your gut-feeling is usually correct.

Flushing Police arrested the 60-year-old at the park; and Leyton said, while examining his clothes they noticed a hole in his front pocket.

“His whole scheme was to get the girls to stick their hands in his pocket, go through the hole and I’ll leave the rest to your imagination,” Leyton explained.

Besides being on probation in Wayne County right now, Mangiaracina has had a number of criminal charges in Genesee County over the last 7 years, including multiple counts of indecent exposure and assault and battery.

“In fact, we’re looking at him as a suspect in a similar type of incident elsewhere in the County,” Leyton explained. “So yeah, I mean, it’s always a possibility these types of folks get around. They’re always looking to prey upon potential victims, so you have to be vigilant.”

It’s an important lesson Leyton’s hopeful parents will share with their kids.

“If a stranger approaches, you should walk away. That’s the number one rule. Don’t engage, don’t talk, just move away,” Leyton said.

The Prosecutor believes Mangiaracina approached other people last Saturday. If that’s you, he is asking you to please call the police.

