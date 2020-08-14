Advertisement

Bay and Saginaw counties see significant coronavirus growth this week

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Bay and Saginaw counties both saw significant growth in the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases this week.

Bay County saw 81 newly confirmed cases since Monday, which represents a 13% increase, while Saginaw County saw 184 new cases since Monday, which is a 9% increase. Bay County reported four deaths attributed to coronavirus over that time while Saginaw County hasn’t reported a coronavirus death in over 10 days.

The MI Safe Start risk level map listed both counties as “uncontrolled growth” in new coronavirus cases on Friday with more than 70 positive tests per million administered. However, both counties and the Saginaw region as a whole remained at an overall coronavirus risk level of medium-high.

Meanwhile, the Saginaw County Health Department reported 228 confirmed coronavirus patients recovered since Monday while the Bay County Health Department reported 16 patients recovered from the illness over that time.

Genesee County passed the 3,000 milestone for confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday while Saginaw County passed the 2,000 milestone.

Statewide, the number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in Michigan fell back below 750 on Friday after spiking to more than 1,100 the day before

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 748 newly confirmed cases of the illness on Friday, which slightly over the average for the past week. The state now has confirmed a total of 91,140 cases of coronavirus.

The statewide average for new cases reached 706 for the seven days beginning on Aug. 8.

State health officials reported 11 more deaths attributed to coronavirus on Friday for a statewide total of 6,300.

After setting a record for the number of coronavirus tests completed on a single day Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported slightly fewer tests Thursday -- but still the second highest amount on record.

There were a total of more than 40,000 tests completed on Wednesday and 39,275 completed on Thursday. The previous single day testing record was 38,999 on Aug. 7.

The percentage of positive coronavirus diagnostic tests remained roughly the same this week compared to last week. Thursday’s spike in newly confirmed cases coincided with a increase of positive tests to 3.55%

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 675 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected coronavirus illnesses on Friday. Of those, 90 were on ventilators and 171 were being treated in an intensive care unit.

Fewer than one-third of the nearly 3,800 ventilators available in Michigan were being used Thursday and not all ventilator patients were being treated for coronavirus.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Thursday:

  • Genesee, 3,003 cases and 272 deaths, which is an increase of 15 cases.
  • Saginaw, 2,027 cases, 125 deaths and 1,169 patients recovered, which is an increase of 35 cases and 83 recoveries.
  • Arenac, 40 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Bay, 618 cases, 35 deaths and 428 patients recovered, which is an increase of eight cases, three deaths and 13 recoveries.
  • Clare, 74 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Gladwin, 60 cases and two deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Gratiot, 144 cases and 15 deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Huron, 142 cases and four deaths, which is an increase of four cases.
  • Iosco, 116 cases and 11 deaths, which is an increase of one case.
  • Isabella, 195 cases and nine deaths, which is no change.
  • Lapeer, 409 cases and 32 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.
  • Midland, 269 cases and 10 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.
  • Ogemaw, 40 cases and three deaths, which is no change.
  • Oscoda, 19 cases and one death, which is an increase of one case.
  • Roscommon, 50 cases and two deaths, which is no change.
  • Sanilac, 107 cases and five deaths, which is no change.
  • Shiawassee, 326 cases, 27 deaths and 266 patients recovered, which is an increase of one case.
  • Tuscola, 337 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

