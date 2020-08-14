Advertisement

Flint pastor one of three Michigan residents appointed to police commission

A Michigan State Police trooper's badge.
A Michigan State Police trooper's badge.(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint pastor was appointed to one of three new positions on the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards representing residents.

Jeffrey Hawkins, pastor and president at Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Flint, was appointed to a 2.5-year term on the commission expiring on Dec. 31, 2022. A Detroit pastor and Ypsilanti psychology professor were appointed to the other new positions.

Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards provides guidance on training and licensing police statewide. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on June 12 she was adding more community voices from outside the law enforcement community in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis, Minn.

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights director also was appointed to the commission on June 12.

“By bringing more diverse voices together, we can enact important changes to police procedures and build a more equitable state,” Whitmer said. “Having community leaders and the director of the Department of Civil Rights on this commission will help us ensure we’re enacting reforms to ensure everyone, no matter who they are, is treated fairly under the law.” 

The appointments all are subject to the advice and consent of the Michigan Senate.

