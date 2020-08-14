Genesee County police agencies find some of the 27 missing kids in Friday’s sweep

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/14/2020) - Police agencies across Genesee County worked together Friday to locate 27 kids.

It's the third year for this joint operation.

At of 5 p.m. Friday, the Genesee County Sheriff reported police have located 7 of the 27 kids on their list.

The Metro Police Authority of Genesee County hosted the command center.

Inside, officers from agencies across the county and dispatchers worked to feed information to the teams on the street.

“These are the kids that are identified through the GISD, our school system, that have fallen off the grid,” Sheriff Chris Swanson explained. “Our juvenile court system, girls’ court, mental health court kids that were in the GVRC, our juvenile detention center, that hadn’t reported and probation hasn’t seen them.”

Sheriff Swanson said the goal is to find them and make sure they're okay.

Were they trafficked? Abused? Just a runaway?

Over the last 30 days, his Office has been gathering information about their possible whereabouts, preparing for Friday’s search.

The teams that go to find the kids are made up of a uniformed police officer, plain clothes officer and a social worker.

Our ABC12 News team caught up with one group on the north side of Flint tasked with finding a 16-year-old. While checking out her last known address, a person there pointed them to this home. There, a family member pointed them to a different location. It turned out she had been living with her dad out of state.

The Sheriff explained if any of the kids are in any danger, they're rescued and offered services through MDHHS, the YWCA or Voices for Children.

“If there’s a foster parent that needs to be called upon to put one of these children, if the foster system has broke down and we need to do some different things, so these experts also know experts. And, it’s all those people that work together that in every operation that we’ve done that we have found these kids. They’re not all going to be found today, but we focus on that today,” he explained.

A few of the kids were arrested because they may have committed a crime and didn't show up for a court date. But, the Sheriff said, their arrest is handled differently than an adult's.

They’ve also made arrests of people who are accused of harming the missing teens. The Sheriff reported at least one person is in custody accused of trafficking one of the 27.

