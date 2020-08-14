Advertisement

MHSAA moves Michigan high school football to spring

The MHSAA sanctions high school athletics in Michigan.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - High school football players will have to wait longer to play their season this school year.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced on Friday that the football season has been moved to the spring based on concerns about spreading coronavirus. The rest of the fall sports season will continue as scheduled.

The MHSAA says the decision came after consulting public health authorities and surveying high schools around the state on their preference. Football is considered a high risk sport for the potential spread of coronavirus because players make physical contact frequently.

Friday’s decision affects more than 34,000 players statewide.

MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said there was too much uncertainty for the organization and schools to proceed with the football season this fall as scheduled. Practices statewide already started on Monday.

“No one is willing to take the risk of COVID being passed on because of a high-risk sport,” Uyl said. “Decisions have to be made on our other sports as well, but none of those carry the same close, consistent, and face-to-face contact as football.”

The MHSAA classifies volleyball and soccer as moderate risk sports while cross country, golf, tennis, swimming and diving are considered low risk of spreading coronavirus. All of those sports will continue as scheduled this fall.

However, many schools won’t be able to begin practices for volleyball and swimming and diving this month as scheduled because they remain in Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start plan, which limits indoor gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

The MHSAA is working with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration to determine whether those sports can proceed this fall. The organization also is working out specifics for how the spring football season will proceed.

“While this is tremendously disappointing, we will do everything possible to provide the best possible experience in the spring while adding football into the calendar,” Uyl said.

The MHSAA is far from alone in canceling or postponing the football season this fall.

The Big Ten Conference, Mid-American Conference and Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference all announced within the past week that fall seasons for football and other sports would be delayed.

Those decisions mean the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Central Michigan Chippews and Saginaw Valley State Cardinals will not play football this fall.

Copyright 2020 WJRT. All rights reserved.

