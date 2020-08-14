Michigan giving away 4 million free face masks to residents

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state of Michigan is giving away 4 million free face masks to people who need them most.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the MI Mask Aid program on Friday in partnership with Ford Motor Company and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The masks will be distributed to community action agencies across Michigan, including 1.5 million that FEMA already sent.

FEMA is sending 1 million more masks and Ford is sending 1.5 million masks to low-income schools, the city of Detroit and federally qualified health care centers.

“Michigan needs to continue to ‘mask up’ to protect us all from COVID-19,” Whitmer said. “Vulnerable populations may have difficulties buying masks and our schools need face coverings to keep students, staff and community members safe.”

Call Michigan’s coronavirus hotline at 1-888-535-6136 for information on where to find a free face mask.

